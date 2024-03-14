The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an independent investigation on the alleged N3.7 trillion budget padding by the National Assembly.

The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja.

Mr Ologunagba said the investigation would help to unravel the circumstances leading to the suspension of Abdul Ningi, senator (PDP-Bauchi Central) by the Senate, saying that Mr Ningi was suspended without a detailed inquest into the alleged budget padding raised by him.

Mr Ningi was suspended for three months by the Senate on Tuesday for alleging that the lawmakers padded the budget.

Mr Ningj, while appearing on a programme by BBC Hausa Service, had alleged that the Budget 2024 was padded by the National Assembly with N3.7 trillion, an allegation the leadership of the senate and the presidency denied.

Mr Ologunagba described the suspension as a desperate move to suppress the investigation, conceal and sweep the facts under the carpet.

He said the Senate should have referred the matter to the appropriate Standing Committee for an open investigation in line with its extant rules.

“The PDP calls for an independent investigation into the allegation that a staggering N3.7 trillion was discreetly inserted into the 2024 budget for alleged non-existent projects,“ he said.

