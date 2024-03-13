The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/Transparency International in Nigeria (TI-Nigeria) has called on the leadership of the Nigerian Senate to desist from intimidating and silencing opposition.

Executive Director of CISLAC/TI-Nigeria, Auwal Musa, made the call in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Musa was reacting to the suspension of the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Abdul Ningi.

The Senate on Tuesday suspended Mr Ningi for three months for alleging that the approved 2024 budget was padded with over N3 trillion.

During this period, the embattled senator will not engage in all activities relating to the Senate. He will also be deprived of his entitlement and will not be seen around the National Assembly.

The upper chamber also issued a warning to the senator representing Kano South Senatorial District, Kawu Sulaiman, to stop spreading “false information” against the Senate.

Mr Musa described the suspension as “unjust”, and an attempt to silence members of the opposition parties in the Senate chamber.

He maintained that the leadership of the Senate should not have issued such a sanction to Mr Ningi on the ground that he has the constitutional right to his opinion.

“Just as every member of the National Assembly representing his/her constituency has the primary mandates and responsibilities to absorb communal observations and offer feedback to the people for public accountability, expressing such in form of opinion must not be interfered, intimidated or suppressed in any way or form.

“The repressive action by the leadership of the Senate would clearly project the legislative arm as autocratic, which to a large extent would negatively impact legislators’ independence, robust debate, genuine submissions, and image of the legislature before Nigerians and the rest of the world.

“Unjust suspension of a senator who represents an entire senatorial district is similar to public demonstration of an unguarded culture of silencing, insensitivity, disrespect and marginalisation of the people.

“We strongly maintain that intimidating or silencing the opinion of the dissents or oppositions is unhealthy in any civilised democracy and must not be tolerated as a culture in Nigeria. Despite the multiple numbers of opposition parties in the National Assembly, they appear to be conquered by the power of the executive as well as the principal officers in the legislature” he said.

Mr Musa called on the leadership of the Senate to abstain from any form of silencing opposition parties to promote freedom of expression.

“We, therefore, call on the Senate to as a matter of urgency shun silencing opposition views in the legislature; as the essence of the legislature is to allow for freedom of expression and contrary opinions as well as provide a democratic platform for constructive debates that enhance national interest.

“The greatest danger is that legislators can no longer be allowed to perform their duties including oversight and opposing views on the executive and principal officers in the Senate which will tantamount to democratic dictatorships.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians and the media to protect and reject any undemocratic action or decision by the National Assembly targeted at impeding public accountability and shrinking civic space.”

