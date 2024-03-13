Worried by the level of food insecurity in the country, particularly in Ekiti State, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, has set up an eight-man committee on food security.

The committee, which is headed by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, was given a mandate to come up with a strategy to mitigate the food crisis in the state.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, Taiwo Olatunbosun, on Wednesday, said the decision was part of the resolutions of the State Executive meeting held on Tuesday.

According to him, the government approved a sum of N133,707,507.14 for the renovation of the Agricultural Farm Buildings (phase II) at Erinfun, along Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Olatunbosun said the gesture is part of the efforts of the present administration to make farming attractive to youths and boost food production.

The commissioner quoted the Governor as having said that the project was capable of boosting employment, food production and agribusiness in the state, saying the administration would continue to collaborate with institutions, development agencies and private sector players.

“The governor affirmed the key role agriculture plays in the lives of the people, stressing that the only way out of the present economic doldrums in the country is to increase and improve productivity.

“We came on board on the mantra of shared prosperity and continuity, and agriculture is so key for us as a people. We have challenges in the country today because of a lack of productivity; if a people must prosper, they have to produce.

“Productivity is key to prosperity, and the government cannot be in the forefront of that. The only thing the government can do is to look for serious private investors and partner with them to ensure productivity,” the statement said.

