The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, is currently under fire from his colleagues following his alleged endorsement of the Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, ahead of the governorship election in the state.

No less than 13 out of 26 members of the Assembly have disowned him, alleging that he endorsed the governor without due consultation with members of the House.

The members, who signed a no-confidence letter on Tuesday are majority leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, parliamentary secretary, MoyinOlorun Ogunwumiju; chief whip, Oluwarotimi Fasonu; minority leader, Olajide Oguntodu; deputy minority leader, Raymond Daodu; Akinsurojui Nelson, Akomolafe Temitope, Ifabiyi Olatunji, Agbulu Akeem, Christopher Ayebusiwa, Atinuke Witherspoon, Biola Oladapo, and Afe Felix.

At the official declaration by Mr Aiyedatiwa, on Monday, the Speaker said that a total of 18 lawmakers in the Assembly were in support of the Governor to emerge as the party’s candidate in the November governorship election.

Mr Oladiji said lawmakers elected on the platform of other political parties were also in support of Mr Aiyedatiwa.

“Ondo Assembly has agreed to support Aiyedatiwa. Even those who are not in the APC are with us in this struggle and by the grace of God, we will arrive at the Promised Land.

“I appeal to our leaders to go back to their wards and do the needful. Let reconciliation continue so that we will deliver Lucky as the party’s candidate,” Mr Oladiji had said.

But the 13 lawmakers, in the letter, titled, “The Ondo State House of Assembly Speaker’s Disrespect for the Independence and Integrity of the House In His Endorsement Politics,’ said the House had not passed any resolution to endorse the incumbent governor as “purportedly announced” by Mr Oladiji.

They stated that the House of Assembly operates on democratic principles, and would formally take a collective decision, follow due process and the relevant laws governing the state when it wishes to take any decision regarding the endorsement of a gubernatorial candidate.

“As members of the 10th Ondo State House of Assembly, we were shocked and disappointed to hear the public declaration made by the Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji, to the extent that the Ondo State House of Assembly has agreed to support the governorship ambition of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

“The declaration by Mr Speaker is untrue, misleading, un-parliamentary, and, to say the least, ridiculous. We therefore wish to inform the good people of Ondo State at home and in the Diaspora that:

“At no point did the Ondo State House of Assembly deliberate the governorship ambition of any of the numerous aspirants that have indicated their interests to contest for the State’s 2024 Governorship Election, let alone agree to support any particular aspirant.

“Mr Speaker lacks the moral and legal authority to speak or pledge support for any governorship aspirant on behalf of the House without the explicit consent of members

“Mr Speaker has, by his unconventional and false public declaration, misrepresented the House, and in so doing, brought the 10th Ondo State House of Assembly into disrepute, needless controversies and breached our confidence in his leadership.

“Consequently, we hereby pass a vote of no-confidence in the leadership of the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji.”

The members said they were committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that all decisions taken are transparent enough and in the best interest of the people.

The Speaker is, however, yet to respond to the position of the lawmakers against his actions.

Contentions have heightened as several governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally supporters ahead of the primaries in April.

The formal declaration of interest by Mr Aiyedatiwa to contest the election has also added verve to the contentions, reviving the rivalry between supporters and the loyalists of late governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

