President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Wednesday.

In the letter, Mr Tinubu noted that Mr Onwudiwe is a replacement for the former South-east nominee, Urum Eke, who declined his nomination due to his current engagement at the World Bank.

Mr Eke, a consultant to the World Bank and native of Abia State, rejected his nomination as a member of the CBN board last month.

President Tinubu nominated him and four others as members of the CBN board of directors.

While Mr Eke was absent from the screening, the four other nominees, Robert Agbide, Ado Wanga, Murtala Sagaley, and Muslimat Aliu, were present and were subsequently confirmed.

President Tinubu, in his letter announcing the replacement, said his action is in compliance with the provision of section 10 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.

“In compliance with the provision of section 10 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) establishment Act 2007, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Ruby C. Onwudiwe, PhD as a member of the board of directors of the central bank of Nigeria. His curriculum vitae is attached.

“The Senate is advised to kindly note that Ruby Onwudiwe is a replacement of Mr Urum Kalu Eke due to the unavailability of Mr Eke to serve in that position.

“While it is my hope, therefore, that the senate will screen and confirm in its usual expeditious manner, the appointment of Ruby Onwudiwe PhD, please, accept distinguished senate president and distinguish senators of my highest regards” the letter reads.

