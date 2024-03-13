Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi),who was suspended for three months for alleging that the 2024 budget was padded to the tune of N3 trillion, has resigned as Chairman, Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF).

Mr Ningi, in a letter addressed to the Secretary of NSF on Tuesday in Abuja said:”I will like to resign my position as Chairman Northern Senators’ Forum.

“This is of course necessitated by the unfolding events in the National Assembly, the North and the nation at large.

“I will like to specially thank members of the forum for the opportunity given to me for the last eight months to spearhead this very important forum.

” I believe this forum is very important and fundamental to the progress and development of Northern Nigeria.”

(NAN)

