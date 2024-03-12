The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has mourned the death of the former Minister of State for Health, Gabriel Aduku, aged 80.

Mr Aduku, an architect, was appointed minister during the tenure of late former President Umaru Yar’Adua where he played an important role in driving policies that have impacted positively in the health sector of the country.

SGF eulogised the late former minister as a man with a Midas touch whose tenure as the Chairman of the Revenue Allocation Committee of the National Constitutional Conference birthed the 13 per cent derivation formula, which is embedded in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

Mr Akume described Mr Aduku as a true embodiment of a politician and a masterful architect, whose unwavering commitment contributed immensely to the eradication of quackery in the architectural field through effective monitoring during his tenure as President of the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

He commiserated with the government and people of Kogi State, his immediate family and prayed to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal repose.

Segun Imohiosen

Director, Information

for: Secretary to the Government of the Federation

