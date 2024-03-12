In support of the food security and agriculture mechanisation drive of the President Bola Tinubu administration, Vice President Kashim Shettima has flagged off an empowerment scheme to assist farmers in the country.

The scheme, Kashim Shettima Foundation’s Agricultural Empowerment Programme, launched in Kaduna State at the weekend, heralds the commencement of distributing tractors, seeds, fertilisers, herbicides, and other essential farming inputs to beneficiary farmers for the 2024 farming season.

The vice president described farmers in the country as “the underappreciated heroes who till the soil, sow the seeds, and nourish our nation, to whom we owe a mountain of appreciation for putting the county first, come rain or shine,” noting that it is their unwavering commitment that sustains the country.

Speaking during the launch of the empowerment programme in Kaduna, VP Shettima said the gesture is in honour of the nation’s resilient farmers, assuring that the Tinubu administration will take action to unlock the nation’s agricultural potential and provide essential support to farmers.

In his address, the VP emphasised the crucial role of agriculture in Nigeria’s economy, highlighting its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its significance as the primary employer for millions of citizens.

“Agriculture has always been a strong pillar of Nigeria’s economy, contributing one out of every five US Dollars to our GDP and providing livelihoods and sustenance for 36% of the labour force,” he stated.

The vice president outlined the agricultural sector’s challenges, including input shortages, lack of access to finance, conflicts, and outdated practices leading to low productivity.

Despite these hurdles, he recognised Kaduna State’s agricultural potential, emphasising the need for intervention to boost productivity and empower farmers.

He explained that the Kashim Shettima Foundation’s Agricultural Empowerment Programme aims to support farmers in Kaduna by providing farming inputs, technical guidance, and financial empowerment.

Mr Shettima pledged to cultivate 500 hectares of land through the programme and provide financial support to beneficiaries and farmer cooperatives to establish commercial farms.

He noted: “Through this initiative, I commit to supporting the cultivation of 500 hectares of land in Kaduna through the provision of farming inputs which are seed-applied, soil-applied and foliar applied alongside technical direction, extension and good agronomic practices support to beneficiaries of this initiative.

“Financial empowerment will also be provided to the tune of 100 thousand Naira per month to each of the 50 beneficiaries for four months, which covers the planting period, after which farmer cooperatives (comprising 50 farmers) will be given startup funds of up to 30 million Naira to establish full-fledged commercial farms”.

The VP also restated the federal government’s commitment to improving agriculture in Nigeria through various policies and programmes aimed at enhancing food security and economic growth like the “recent directives to release 42,000 metric tons of grains from strategic reserves and reduce the cost of agricultural inputs by 93 per cent through subsidies, to improve food security.”

He commended the efforts of the Kaduna State Government and private sector partners in driving targeted policy formulation and implementation across the agricultural value chain.

Earlier, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State declared his administration’s support for the initiative and expressed gratitude to the vice president for honouring the state to pilot the project.

Represented by his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, the governor emphasised that Kaduna State identified with the initiative and would do all it could to support its implementation.

“Your Excellency, you have demonstrated that you are not just our leader but a friend of Kaduna. You have been extending a hand of friendship, whether during difficult times or at times like this, and we are indeed very grateful,” the governor said.

On his part, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Agriculture, Murtala Dabo, said the scheme is a beacon of hope for the youths, a catalyst for economic growth, and part of a solution to the agricultural sector’s multifaceted challenges.

Also, Baba Kachallah, chairman of the Kashim Shettima Foundation, explained that the initiative would take off with the provision of 10 tractors, adding that 50 farmers per state would be trained to become full-fledged agropreneurs and that they would be provided with land, fertiliser, sprayers, planters, pesticides, herbicides, seeds and working capital ahead of the beginning of the rainy season.

For his part, Joshua Zira, Head of Agric (North) Strategy, Partnership and Solid Mineral Corporate and Investment Banking of Sterling Bank Ltd, said the initiative is coming even at the right time, noting that the bank will support the Foundation from the beginning.

READ ALSO: Wigwe was early bloomer who transformed Nigerian banking sector Shettima

Dignitaries who attended the event included Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, represented by the state Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Samson Bugama; Abba Makinta, Department of Agricultural Economics, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID); Lawan Asheik, Department of Crop Science, (UNIMAID); Mutawalli Ajagana; Yakubu Geidam; Muazu Yau, Niger Delta Power Holdings Company; Tijjani Yusufari, former Permanent Secretary, Yobe State, and APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Dalori.

Others are Mahmud Muhammad, Personal Assistant to the President, Domestic (North-east affairs), Office of the Vice President, and Marion Moon, Technical Assistant to the President on Agriculture, Office of the Vice President.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

12th March, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

