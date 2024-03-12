The Abia State Government says it has commenced an investigation into the death of a student of Abia State University (ABSU), who lost his life in a clash between rival cult groups.

Okey Kanu, the state commissioner for information and culture, made this known on Monday during a press briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, held at Government House, Umuahia.

Mr Kanu said: “It has come to the notice of the government that there have been skirmishes in Abia State University, Uturu, within some student groups.

“Some videos have been trending online to the effect that a student lost his life in these skirmishes.

“As a responsive and responsible government, some remedial actions have been taken to restore peace and order on campus.

“Government has dispatched security agencies to take control of the situation at ABSU.

“Investigation in that regard has been instituted.”

The commissioner charged students of all tertiary institutions in the state to avoid engaging in any form of violence and actions that could affect their lives and studies.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity,

Ferdinand Ekeoma, a media aide to the governor, was explicit in attributing the killing to a cult clash, but said the security agencies were yet to brief the state government on the incident.

“At this moment, what we have heard is that it was a cult clash and we have not established the details of what transpired and once we do that we will update you,” he said.

The police spokesperson in Abia, Maureen Chinaka, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the police were aware of the cult clash and the killing.

“Our officers, in collaboration with the military, swiftly responded and arrived at the crime scene, causing the culprits to flee upon sighting the police.

“The corpse was evacuated from the crime scene to the morgue and exhibits have been recovered.

“Investigations are ongoing and we will continue to update the public as we progress,” she said.

