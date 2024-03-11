Healthcare workers in Oyo State, under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), have suspended their warning strike.

The health care workers, including laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, dental technologists, dental therapists, medical social workers, radiographers, nutritionists and dietitians, and health records and information managers across all general and specialists teaching hospitals in the state, earlier embarked on a seven-day warning strike over failure of the government to meet their demands over two years.

But NUAHP chairperson, Olanrewaju Ajani, in a statement on Monday, called off the strike and directed all its members to return to work.

Mr Ajani said the union had received assurances from the Management of the State Ministry of Health (SMOH) and State Health Management Board (SHMB) that their cases and demands were being handled by the government.

”Having heard some positive steps taken by the government to address our demands and the love for the masses, especially the civil servants, by Governor Seyi Makinde, the expanded executive committee hereby directs all our members to resume duty from 11 Monday, 2024,” he said.

The union, however, gave the government another 21 days to start responding to their demands after which it would no longer guarantee industrial harmony in the health sector in all state-owned facilities.

Part of the association’s demands include the implementation of the new national hazard allowance for health professionals, the implementation of a teaching allowance for its members who are deeply involved in the training of interns and students on clinical and research postings, and the adjustment of CONHESS table for members in the service of Oyo State as already implemented for medical doctors since 2021, among others.

