The police in Imo State, south-east Nigeria, have confirmed the death of a fifth person in a recent attack by gunmen in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the gunmen invaded Abacheke Community in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of the state on Friday evening, killing four people, with another seriously hit by bullets.

The armed men, dressed in military camouflage and wearing masks, were said to have entered the community on three motorcycles.

But Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed in a statement on Monday that the fifth victim had died.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the commissioner of police in the state, Aboki Danjuma, on Monday, convened “a pivotal security meeting” with leaders of the Abacheke Community over the attack.

The police spokesperson said the meeting focused on ways of stopping the killings in the community.

“Adequate security measures have been implemented to enhance the overall safety, security and wellbeing of the people of Abacheke Community and other communities in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area,” he said.

Mr Okoye said the meeting was held at the palace of the traditional ruler of the community, Bright Ikeji.

A former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly and immediate past Nigeria’s Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, attended the meeting, according to the statement.

Mr Opiah, who also represented Ohaji-Egbema-Oguta-Oru West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, hails from the Abacheke Community.

Who carried out the attack?

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

But the growing insecurity in the state and South-east has been linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra which is seeking the secession of the South-east and some parts of the south-south from Nigeria

However, the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the growing insecurity in the region.

