The Borno State Ministry of Education has directed primary and secondary schools to adjust their calendar and timing.

The State Director of School Services in the ministry, Mustapha Bukar, gave the directive through a statement on Monday in Maiduguri.

He said the adjustment is because of the fasting period, adding that “schools should now close by noon, instead of 1.30 p.m.

“In light of the ongoing fasting period of Ramadan for the year 1445 AH, it is hereby directed that all primary and secondary schools across the state adjust their daily closing time to noon.

READ ALSO:

“Moreover, all non-essential extra-curricular activities should be discouraged throughout the Ramadan.

“Additionally, we kindly request all primary and secondary schools to ensure completion of academic activities, including examinations, for the 2nd term of the 2023/ 2024 academic session by Friday, March 29, 2024.”

He noted that holidays are scheduled to commence from Saturday, March 30 to Sunday, 28 April.

“Schools shall resume for the 3rd term of the 2023/2024 academic session on Monday, April 29, 2024,” he added.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

