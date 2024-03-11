Three factory workers with Jumia Nigeria Limited, were on Monday, arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing the company’s cellular phones valued N1.5 million.

Justice Alson, 42; Daniel Iheka, 23, and Hammed Salami, 25, face charges of conspiracy and stealing.

Jumia is one of the largest online marketplaces, also offering payment and logistic services to its teeming customers.

The prosecutor, Raji Akeem, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the defendants committed the offences between December 2023 and January 2024 at Jumia office in Surulere Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

Mr Akeem said that the defendants stole three units of Redmi Note 12C phone, valued N781,920, a Tecno phone, valued N166,210 and a Samsung A75 phone, valued N570,000.

He said that the total value of the items stolen by the defendants amounted to N1.5 million, belonging to their employee, Jumia Nigeria Limited.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were always on duty whenever there were cases of missing phones.

”So the security guards became very watchful until they were finally caught,” he said.

Mr Akeem said that the offences contravened sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs Osunsanmi adjourned the case until 17 April for mention.(NAN)

