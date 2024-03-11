The Judiciary staff in Osun on Monday returned to work following the suspension of the three-month strike embarked upon by the state chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Judiciary workers in the state had in November 2023 embarked on strike to press for better conditions of service among other demands.

A visit to the High Court Complex on the Osogbo-Ilobu Road by NAN showed that in compliance with the directive of its executive to resume on March 7, workers were seen entering the court complex as early as 7:30 a.m.

Some artisans were seen cutting overgrown grass and cleaning courtrooms and other offices while a few lawyers were sighted driving in and out of the premises which accommodates both Magistrate and high courts.

A staff, who did not want his name published, said that the courts would not be sitting today because of the level of cleaning needed to be done and other arrangements.

He commended the union for putting the interest of its members at the forefront, which has led to some drastic changes.

“I want to thank our union for fighting on our behalf; it was worth it,” he said.

Also, Juliet Alabi, an administrative officer in the court, implored that the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) between the union, Osun judiciary and the state government be fully implemented.

Mrs Alabi further called for the speedy implementation of the MoU in the best interest of the entire judiciary workers in the state.

A lawyer, Jones Olujimi, told NAN that lawyers and litigants were happy to see courtrooms opened after the prolonged strike.

Mr Olujimi said that fresh and pending cases for trial, as well as those for delivery of judgment, would now be given dates by magistrates and judges.

NAN recalls that the strike was embarked upon by the union following the alleged seizure of its members’ wardrobe allowances, suspension of some colleagues by the Chief Judge and her refusal to lift the embargo on the training of workers.

A statement by the JUSUN Chairperson in Osun, Oluwagbenga Eludire, made available to journalists on Wednesday had directed its members to resume work on March 11.

Mr Eludire said the suspension of the strike was premised on the tripartite agreement between the Osun government, management of the Osun judiciary and JUSUN.

He said that one of the terms of the memorandum of understanding signed was that the Judiciary Service Commission would convey a meeting within seven days of the suspension of the strike to ensure that other demands of the union were met.

“The commission is to attend to other demands of the union which include regularisation and promotion of all qualified staff.

“Also, there shall be no form of intimidation of Judiciary officers or members of JUSUN for participating in the just suspended strike,” Mr Eludire said.

The union’s chairperson said, appreciated Governor Ademola Adeleke and Speaker, Wale Egbedun, for their invaluable intervention that led to the suspension of the strike.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

