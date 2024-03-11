The President of Rotary International, Gordon Mclnally, will make a fresh donation of $7million for eradication and disease prevention in Nigeria when he arrives in the country on Friday on a three-day working visit.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Rotary International in Abuja.

Rotary had two months ago given $14 million to Nigeria, through the World Health Organisation (WHO), for technical assistance on polio surveillance.

Nigeria had also received Rotary’s $2 million US dollar grant for the improvement of Maternal and Child Health

During his visit, Mr Mclnally is expected to meet President Bola Tinubu during which the two leaders would speak on other areas of assistance on disease control, child and maternal health.

According to the statement by the Coordinator of the LOC, Emmanuel Lufadeju, and the Co- coordinator, Goddy Nnadi, Mr Mclnally’s visit will enhance the ties between the Nigerian government and the Rotary International.

The statement said: “Rotary International is a Non-Governmental foremost Humanitarian Organization with over 1.5m members worldwide. It enjoys diplomatic status and sits at the United Nations as observer since 1948. The organisation has been instrumental to the eradication of Polio in Nigeria.

“This visit is to cement the already existing bond between the Federal Government of Nigeria, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and other stakeholders.

“Nigeria is the awardee of the 2nd ‘’Programme of Scale (PoS), a US$2 million US dollar grant, for the improvement of Maternal and Child Health code named – “Together for Healthy Families in Nigeria.

“Also, recently, a new grant amounting to US$14million was given by Rotary, through the WHO to the Government of Nigeria, to enable WHO provide technical assistance on polio surveillance .

‘The grant was also a support to avert a resurgence of wild polio as well as to eradicate the Circulating Variant Poliovirus Type 2 (CVPVD2) in the country (CVPVD2).

“Another US$7Million is to be donated by Rotary to UNICEF for Eradication and disease prevention in Nigeria.

“It is important to note that Rotarians are actively involved in the implementation of all Rotary projects in Nigeria, working closely with the Federal Ministry of health, the State Ministries of Health and other national and international partners.”

The statement explained why Nigeria was a priority nation to Rotary International.

The statement added: “Nigeria is a priority country in Africa and indeed in the world for Rotary International.

“The country has four Districts and because of the phenomenal growth of membership, the Rotary Districts in Nigeria will increase to six by July 1, 2024, making it the country with the highest number of Districts in Africa as well as the highest contribution in Humanitarian Giving in the Africa Zone.

“The country is duly recognised by being given the longest duration of Rotary International President’s visit in his Africa Hope Tour.”

