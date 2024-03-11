President Bola Tinubu has urged wealthy individuals to assist the indigents in the society to alleviate their suffering particularly during the Ramadan fast.

Mr Tinubu made the call on Sunday in Kano while inaugurating the distribution of 140 truck-loads of rice donated by Abdullahi Yari in honor of the president.

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Mr Tinubu commended the gesture.

He said that it was aimed at supporting individuals who were in need at this critical time.

“All over the world, leadership belongs to more than one person. There is need to always help the vulnerable in the society.

“Let us come together, unite as a country and forge ahead for a better Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Tinubu commended Mr Yari for donating the 140 trucks of rice labelled with his name and picture for distribution to the less-privileged.

He also said that the commodity would go a long way in easing the hardship faced by many at this time.

The president, however, called on Nigerians to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier, the representative of Mr Yari, Abubakar Danburam, said the 140 trucks contained 50kg of 84,000 bags of rice.

Mr Danburam revealed that it would be distributed to at least 500,000 households in the North.

He said that the gesture was to complement Mr Tinubu’s efforts of supporting the needy and other vulnerable people in the society.

Mr Yari enjoined Nigerians to pray for relief from the economic challenges bedeviling the nation.

(NAN)

