No fewer than five people lost their lives on Saturday in a road accident that occurred at Akinfosile, along the Ore-Lagos expressway in Ondo State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed the incident, said the crash involved a Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg No FKG 405 FX.

She said the vehicle, which was on its way to Lagos from Akure, somersaulted and entered into the bush.

“The Police have moved injured victims to Grace of God hospital, which is the nearest hospital, while the dead have been moved to the mortuary of the same hospital,” she said.

Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya stated that the investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the accident while effort was on to contact the families of the passengers involved in the accident.

“Meanwhile, members of the public are advised to reach out to their relatives who left for Lagos from Akure this morning to check on them to ascertain their status, and those in doubt of the whereabouts of their families should reach out to the police at Igbotako Division through this phone no 07033285708 for more information,” she added.

Only last week, passengers travelling from Ojota Park in Lagos to Akure almost lost their lives in a similar bus, when one of its front tyres exploded shortly after going past Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State.

One of the passengers of the bus said the driver managed to control the vehicle, which was almost running into an oncoming trailer.

When the bus eventually came to a halt, the passengers quickly scampered out of it, thanking God for sparing their lives.

“We later discovered that the tyres in the car were worn out, and his spare tyre was also not serviceable,” the female passenger told PREMIUM TIMES.

“The driver also had no wheel spanner to lose the punctured tyre, and so left us stranded on the road. It was already dark, so everyone had to find ways to get another vehicle to leave the spot,” she added.

