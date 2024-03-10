The Police Command in Anambra has confirmed the collapse of a five-storey building under construction at Basden Street in Fegge, the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra.

The command Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday, said details of the collapsed building were still sketchy.

He said, “Operatives are currently there now, though the details are still sketchy, as soon as I get the full details I will get back to you.”

A witness, who pleaded anonymity, said the building was meant to serve as commercial purposes on completion.

The source said the building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday while some of the construction workers were on the last floor.

“The building started from the fifth floor to collapse. The building is at the finishing touches and the fifth floor was almost finished when it collapsed and other floors followed suit.

“There are about two workers in the building that are trapped and those injured have been rushed to undisclosed hospitals,” the source said.

Chinyere Nwoyethe, the public relations officer of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, said they were yet to be informed about the collapsed building.

NAN reports that the incident happened barely two weeks after a building collapsed killing five persons in Ochanja Market, Onitsha. (NAN)

