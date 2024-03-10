Nigeria’s Nworie Emmanuel on Saturday won a bronze medal in the 77kg Greco-Roman event at the ongoing African Games in Accra, Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nworie defeated Hattingh Johannes of South Africa by 11-0 superiority, after what seemed to be a controversial semifinal for the Nigerian Wrestler.

Speaking after the game, Emmanuel expressed dissatisfaction with his semifinal loss to his Egyptian opponent.

He dominated almost the entire tie but was defeated through technical decisions by the umpires.

“I really feel sad because of my semifinal defeat because I gave all my strength in the game to be able to play in the final.

” I play in the third place game with every power within me to secure the bronze medal match.” Emmanuel said.

NAN reports that Nigerian wrestlers will hope to better their performances on Sunday, in the Women’s Wrestling when Blessing Oborodudu and Odunayo Adekuoroye among others take to the mat.

NAN reports that the wrestling event which started on Saturday is expected to end on Monday

(NAN)

