A non-governmental organisation has donated educational materials to a school for the visually impaired in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

El Echad Foundation, which works to uplift the lives of people with disabilities and victims of societal and economic inequalities, said the donation is part of a series of projects to support the education of children with disabilities in Abuja.

The foundation donated essential educational materials including typewriters, slate styluses, braille papers, talking calculators, and white canes, designed to cater to the unique needs of visually impaired learners in the FCT School for the Blind Children.

This gesture is part of a broader initiative to ensure that education is accessible and equitable for these children, Otuto Chukwu, the co-founder of El Echad Foundation said in a statement Saturday.

It is also aimed at enhancing the learning environment for these children, enabling them to grow, thrive, and eventually contribute to society as economically independent individuals.

The foundation partnered with Massey College in Canada and The Rotary Club of Toronto Bay-Bloor for this initiative.

With these projects, the foundation hopes to foster a more inclusive and supportive society for individuals with disabilities.

Speaking on the initiative, Favour Ugwumba, the executive director of El Echad Foundation, said, “We’re not just providing resources, we are nurturing dreams and building a foundation for a more inclusive and meaningful future.”

On her part, Alison MacKenzie, the registrar of Massey College said: “Massey College is proud to support El Echad Foundation. Their dedication to providing resources and support to children with disability not only exemplifies our shared values but also showcases the profound impact of community collaboration in fostering educational opportunities for all.,”

The group also provided the school with a variety of musical instruments, including pianos, flutes, acoustic guitars, and violins.

“This contribution underscores the foundation’s belief in the transformative power of music to change lives, inspire hope, and foster a sense of community among children who face daily challenges due to their disabilities,” the group said.

It also supplied the school with necessary food items, showcasing their understanding that proper nutrition is fundamental to learning.

“This holistic approach to support reflects El Echad’s recognition that addressing basic needs is a prerequisite for effective education and personal development,” the group said.

Mr Chukwu, the foundation’s co-founder, noted that “our work goes beyond advocacy; it’s about tangible support and being part of a larger community that uplifts each other by offering these bright young minds the tools they need to thrive and express themselves fully.”

“Our focus is on community involvement and the importance of providing equal opportunities for all children to learn, grow, and thrive in today’s world,” he said.

The foundation concluded that they are taking steps towards integrating the vulnerable into the fabric of society as valued, contributing members.

“The foundation’s work transcends advocacy, positioning it as a vital part of the support system for these children, providing them with the resources they need to succeed while advocating for more robust governmental support.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

