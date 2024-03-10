Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 24 saw a mix of results across four venues in the country.

Nine goals were scored across four matches, with one home win, two draws, and one away victory.

Sunshine Stars shine brightly

At Akure Stadium, Kennedy Boboye’s Sunshine Stars secured a convincing 3-1 victory against Plateau United.

This marks the first time Sunshine Stars have scored three goals at home since last season’s clash with Lobi Stars.

Sodiq Ibrahim led the charge for Sunshine Stars with a brace, while Ibrahim Yusuf opened the scoring in the first half.

Albert Hilary managed a consolation goal for Plateau United in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the home side’s dominance.

The win elevates Sunshine Stars to 12th position in the league table with 30 points, while Plateau United remains in second place with 41 points.

Surprise in other matches

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United fought back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Kano Pillars.

This marks Abdul Makaiba’s team’s first away point since their February draw with Heartland in Owerri.

The game in Port Harcourt is one of the fixtures beamed live on Startimes this weekend as the NPFL continues to gain increased traction with the return of matches to the screens.

Elsewhere, Heartland and Katsina United also played out a 1-1 draw, while Niger Tornadoes pulled off a surprise lone-goal away victory against Bayelsa United in Yenagoa.

Ikechukwu Nwani scored the all-important goal for the visitors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

