Troops of Operation Safe Haven, a multi-security task force maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states, have arrested the suspected killers of a traditional ruler in Kaduna State.

Saleh Umar, the Ardo of Kamuru of Dutsen Bako village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area, was kidnapped and killed on 27 February, after the kidnappers collected a ransom of two million naira.

The arrested suspects were identified as Bokolo Mohammed, Shuaibu Mohammed and Abdulkareem Suleiman.

The troops also arrested the suspected killers of a retired Nigerian Air Force Master Warrant Officer (MWO), Hamza Musa, who was also killed in Dutsen Bako village.

Mr Musa’s suspected killers are his sons – Timothy Musa and Yaro Musa, and his cousin, Samson Moses.

Parading the suspects at the headquarters of the operation in Jos, Samson Zhakom, an army major and spokesperson of the operation, said the suspects were arrested after concerted efforts by security agents.

He said the troops also arrested the suspected killer of a 55-year-old man, Istifanus Musa, who was killed in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Mr Zhakom said “Another significant development, Operation SAFE HAVEN in collaboration with the tactical team of the Department of State Services (DSS) Plateau State Command acting on human intelligence raided an identified railway vandals/economic saboteurs’ hideout around NEPA area in Jos North LGA of Plateau State and recovered vandalised metallic railway slippers.

“We remain grateful to the general public, especially individuals who volunteered information leading to these successes crucial at averting reprisal attacks in the case for the murdered Ardo. We enjoin you all not to relent in furnishing security agencies with relevant information that could aid operations and provide an enabling environment for enhanced security and economic development,” the spokesperson added.

One of the suspects, Mr Muhammad, admitted to having taken part in the murder of the traditional ruler in Kaduna State.

“We kidnapped him on the road. After we had taken him to the den and the ransom was paid, we then realised that he could identify one of us. We then decided to kill him, and so we killed him,” the suspect said.

