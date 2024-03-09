A new book titled, “Beating all odds: diaries and essays on how Bola Tinubu became president”, will be presented to the public on Tuesday in Abuja.

The book was written by popular essayist and Chairman of the editorial board of The NATION newspapers, Sam Omatseye.

According to a statement in Abuja by the author, the book is on one of the Nigeria’s most tempestuous election seasons.

The statement said: “The book, which is the first major work to give an account of and context to one of Nigeria’s most tempestuous election seasons, will be launched on Tuesday, March 12, at the Shehu Musa Yar Adua Centre in Abuja. The time is 10 a.m.

“The occasion, which is expected to attract high-profile political actors, media personalities and members of the civil societies, will be chaired by Chief Olusegun Osoba, CON, CFR, former governor of Ogun State.

“The president and commander-in-chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who is the subject of the book, is expected to attend as well as the vice president, Kashim Shettima, GCON. The chief host is Nyesom Wike, CON, minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former governor of Rivers State.

“Sir Kessington Adebutu, CFR, will be the chief presenter.

“The book will be reviewed by Louis Odion, former senior technical adviser to the president. The compere will be Eric Osagie, publisher of ThisNigeria and former editor-in-chief of the Sun Newspapers.”

