The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned Thursday’s mass abduction of school pupils in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Muhammad Baba, on Saturday, said the incident is a sad reminder of the continued presence of terrorists in the area despite huge resources spent by the government to address the problem.

Mr Baba said after the school abduction in the Chikun, terrorists killed two persons during Friday prayers at Anguwar Makera, Kwasakwasa in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Together, the incidents looked planned, a most discomfiting reality, given the enormous public resources being allocated to the security sector”, the ACF said in the statement.

“As ACF had observed in July 2023, when students of the Federal University Gusau were abducted (and sadly still in captivity), these disturbing incidents point to the very parlous state of security in the country, and specifically that around school children, a defensively vulnerable population.

“ACF unequivocally decries and condemns the incidents in strong terms and hereby calls for the immediate and unconditional return of the abducted students and pupils, unharmed, to their parents/guardians.

“Commiserates with the parents/guardians of the pupils and students. ACF calls on all not to be discouraged and not to give the terrorists/bandits any chance to discourage and frighten us with their evil and cowardly tools of terror..

“ACF also extends sympathies to the Kwasakwasa community over the heinous attack on its people; commends the fast response of the Kaduna State Government, through a confidence and reassurance-building visit to the community by its officials, led by the State’s Executive Governor, Senator Uba Sani,” the statement said.

