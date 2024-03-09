The disengaged staff of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, on Friday protested at the hospital premises following the failure of the management to reverse the decision to lay them off.

More than 1,500 workers of the hospital were laid off by the federal government following alleged irregularities in their recruitment process.

They were protesting against a circular by the management of the hospital to conduct examinations for certain cadres that would be considered for employment.

The protesters, who were calling for the suspension of the examination, blocked the main gates of the hospital, preventing human and vehicular movement in and out of the complex.

One of the disengaged staff, Samson Falope, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the circular stated that the examination would be conducted on 9 March 9 at the Command Day Secondary School, Army Barrack, Ede, Osun.

“What we discovered was that the circular for the conduct of recruitment exercise under the June 2022 recruitment waiver has been released, which led to the protest.

“The ministry in charge had been notified, the House of Representatives and the National Assembly were aware too. All we are waiting for is their intervention and resolution.

“We are hopeful that the examination would be suspended indefinitely,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer of OAUTHC, MKemi Fasoto, told NAN that the examination would be conducted by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare as scheduled.

(NAN)

