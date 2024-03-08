Fulani groups in Plateau State have demanded compensation for their members who lost cattle during an attack on Wednesday in Nafan Dreji of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that some gunmen killed one cattle rearer and injured another in the attack.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the incident and directed security agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Jos, the groups said 104 cows and 30 sheep were killed or stolen in the incident, urging security operatives to recover the rustled animals.

The groups read a statement signed by the chairman of a coalition of the groups, Garba Muhammad, and Secretary, Adam Yakubu. They called on the authorities to act swiftly on their demand.

“On Tuesday the 5 of March 2024, Abubakar Abdulmumin was brutally attacked and killed, Abdussalam Ibrahim was severely injured and is in critical condition and receiving medical attention in Mainasara Hospital in Barkin Ladi.

“In the attack, 104 cows and 30 sheep were killed, injured and rustled by Berom militia from Nafan and Nyerwei villages in fan district of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. The marauding attackers stormed the area at about 3 p.m. on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically while the Fulani herders were grazing.

“As law-abiding citizens, we are calling on the security agencies to arrest and bring to book the perpetrators of these attacks that claimed the lives of innocent Fulani herders, killing and rustling of 175 cows valued at about N105,000,000.00, on average and 30 sheep valued at about N N3,000,000.00, on average,” they said.

“The ugly incidences were reported to the Sector 4 of Operation Safe Haven and Divisional Police Station Barkin Ladi. Our cows and sheep are killed, injured and rustled without any effort to retrieve them or pay compensation to our people to cushion their hardship in this crucial era of worsening economic situation facing the country today.

“Therefore, we are calling on the security agencies to redouble their efforts in retrieving our rustle cattle…” the coalition said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

