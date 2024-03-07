President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of the Director-General of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Vincent Isegbe, to serve in the same capacity for another five-year term in office.
The president expects that the Director-General will build on the service’s recent performance after it ranked in the top three agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria in the efficiency and transparency index by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
