A group of 60 lawmakers, pushing for the parliamentary system, on Wednesday, held a meeting with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to drum up support for the constitution alteration bill.

The lawmakers and the leadership of the forum held a closed-door meeting at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the introduction of three bills seeking to abolish the current presidential system and replace it with a parliamentary system.

The lawmakers have been meeting with individuals and groups to canvass support for the constitutional alteration bill.

The meeting with ACF, a northern organisation, started around 3 p.m. before it dissolved into a closed-door session and journalists were asked to leave.

The session lasted about two hours.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the leader of the group and Minority Leader of the House, Kingsley Chinda (APC, Rivers), said the meeting aimed to mobilise the support of the forum for the bill.

Mr Chinda described the current presidential system as “labourious”, adding that it is putting an undue burden on the nation.

“We came to meet the ACF, to talk to them about this and to get their buy-in, just like we are also moving around to meet people. We are also drawing from their wealth of knowledge because a lot of questions are being asked, a lot of suggestions are being made, and we are enriching our own knowledge which will help us in lawmaking on the floor of the parliament,” Mr Chinda said.

Speaking on the bill, the lawmaker said the return to the parliamentary system will change governance in Nigeria.

“A change of style that will make government decisions arrived at easier and the execution carried out easier.

“A change of style that will make everybody in public office not to be a passerby, not to be sleeping but to be on his toes, and to be the best to our country Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking to journalists, the Chairperson of the ACF Board of Trustees, Bashir Dalhatu, said the forum is willing to support the lawmakers in achieving the goal.

He said, “We have just concluded a very engaging and fruitful meeting, and members of the House of Representatives, the group which is advocating for a return of the parliamentary system of government.

“They have asked the Arewa Consultative Forum to sit with them, engage them, discuss the issues and define the ways to associate and support.

“But we have agreed that at the end, we are going to constitute a committee that will be working with these honourable members, to look at the draft bills they have prepared and to also make suggestions and inputs, we hope that in the end, it will be for the best benefits to Nigeria and our people, and the whole country in general,” he said.

Speaking further, Mr Dalhatu, a former minister of power and steel, called for an infusion of home-grown initiatives in the transition to the parliamentary system.

“You don’t have to call it a parliamentary system. You don’t have to call it a presidential system. There should actually be some form of Nigerian system, African, which takes into consideration all of our values, visions, views and aspirations, that is going to work for us.

“And whatever name you give it, we are going to be able to look at it and if we are happy and satisfied that it is going to work for Nigerians, we will support it,” Mr Dalhatu.

The lawmakers have so far met with Aminu Dantata, an elder statesman from Kano, Bisi Akande, a former interim national chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ango Abdullahi, the leader of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and others.

