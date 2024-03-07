The Inspector General of Police on Thursday arraigned an estate owner, Stanley Ani, for allegedly possessing firearms without licence.

Mr Ani was arraigned before a judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nkeonye Maha, on three counts.

The charges hover around a pump action gun and 20 rounds of cartridges said to be in his illegal possession in Ndiaga Amechi Uwani, Enugu State, in 2020.

The defendant denied the three charges, pleading not guilty, as they were read to him one after the other on Thursday.

Subsequently, the defendant’s lawyer, E.A Igwe, urged the court to grant him bail on liberal terms.

Mr Igwe told the judge that the defendant had been on an administrative bail granted by the police.

The defence lawyer e premised his client’s bail request on Sections 35 and 35 of the Nigerian constitution.

“The defendant has been on administrative bail granted by the police on self-recognisance. Therefore, we urge the court to grant the defendant bail on liberal terms,” Mr Igwe submitted.

He prayed the judge to give his client five days to fulfill whatever bail conditions that the court would impose on him.

Judge rebukes defence lawyer

But, Mr Igwe’s submissions did not sit well with the judge.

Ms Maha rebuked the defence lawyer “for taking away the constitutional powers of the court to determine a defendant’s bail conditions.”

“From the records of the court, the defendant, on five occasions, failed to appear in court,” the judge reminded Mr Igwe.

The judge threatened to report Mr Igwe to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) over his conduct in the case.

But the prosecuting lawyer, Chika Amuka, did not oppose the bail request.

Ruling

In a bench ruling, Ms Maha granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million.

The judge ordered Mr Ani to produce two sureties who must be civil servants not below level nine in the Federal Civil Service.

In addition, the judge ordered the defendant and the two sureties to surrender their passports to the Chief Registrar of the court.t

Thereafter, the judge ordered the defendant’s remand at Kuje prison in Abuja pending when he meets the bail conditions.

The suit was adjourned until 20 May for commencement of trial.

Charges

In count one of the charges, the police said Mr Ani in 2020 at Ndiaga Amechi Uwani within the jurisdiction of the court possessed two automatic pump action guns without license duly issued by the governor of Enugu State or the commissioner of police in the state contrary to section 5 and punishable under section 27 of the firearms Act 2004.

In count two, the police accused the defendant of being in possession of 20 rounds of cartridges which he used in firing the two pump action guns in breach of the law.

The police further accused the defendant of forgery of gun licence.

