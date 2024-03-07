Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has directed that all government events and ceremonies slated for this week be postponed as a mark of respect for the late chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotosho, who passed on Tuesday night.

Consequently, the flag-off ceremony for the Okeyinmi Fly over bridge in Ado Ekiti, earlier scheduled for Friday, has been postponed.

READ ALSO:

Also, the celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day, being organised by the Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, initially scheduled for Friday at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, has been shifted to another date.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser, Media to the Governor, Olayinka Oyebode, new dates for the postponed events would be communicated in due course.

The late Mr Omotosho was born on 4 April 1964. He had, at different times, served as Commissioner for Housing and Environment; Commissioner for Special Duties and Commissioner for Local Government Affairs in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

