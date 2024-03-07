A gender advocate has implored the Nigerian government to provide grants to women entrepreneurs instead of loans, noting that the latter simply exacerbates their difficulties.

This was in reaction to the government’s proposed loans for women running small-scale businesses.

At a Wednesday event to mark International Women’s Day, the Director General (DG) of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Charles Odili, said women who own Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) will benefit from a N5 billion loan to boost their businesses.

Mr Odili spoke at the event organised by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), a non-profit organisation, in partnership with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs to mark the 2024 International Women’s Day in Abuja.

The SMEDAN boss explained that there would be no need for collateral to access the loan.

“Women can now access the money at single digit and zero collateral,” he emphasised. “It means that you can get as little as N250,000; so as much as N2.5 million for working capital, workspace, procurement and equipment.”

Mr Odili further enjoined the women to join cooperative societies for more benefits.

“Join a cooperative,” he advised, adding: “We have a product called One Local Government, One product, where we are actually giving money to different Cooperatives, and we have the money divided into two, 30 per cent of that money is a grant and 70 per cent is a loan.”

The plea for grants

Lamenting on how unpaid [government] loans give women sleepless nights, the Coordinator of the dRPC, Ruth Agbo, said: “You give us a loan and the environment is not conducive for us to do the business and pay back the money. The thing will hook us…”

Ms Agbo noted that rolling out loans at a time when the economy is not doing well will not solve any problem. She said a N50,000 or N100,000 grant for women struggling with their businesses will be more efficient than a loan burden.

According to her, women and their daughters struggling to offset loans are often sexually exploited.

The dRPC official also advocated support for women in rural communities who engage in agriculture.

More promises for women

In her remarks, the Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs, Fatima Faruk, stated that women are prioritised in President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Initiative.”

“I would like to acknowledge the exceptional focus of the Presidency and its Renewed Hope Agenda on the empowerment and well-being of women and girls,” she stated.

Ms Faruk disclosed that the president “will be unveiling Integrity Brigade, Mobile Court and the European Union-supported e-portal market for women to ensure protection and inclusion of women, children and persons living with disabilities.”

This commitment to gender equality can be seen across all sectors and ministries, she boasted, referring to pro-women interventions by the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu.

READ ALSO:

“Some of the recent activities of Her Excellency towards empowering women include the Women ICT Training Empowerment Program in collaboration with National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National Scholarship Program, providing financial support to the families of fallen heroes…

“The Renewed Hope Elderly Support Scheme across Nigeria (RHIESS). The establishment of an Alternative High School for Girls, the distribution of exercise books to schools nationwide, and the Renewed Hope Initiative for Women Agricultural Support Programs (RHI-WASP) across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria,” Ms Faruk said.

These, according to her, were in addition to several “empowerment projects” by the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye.

International Women’s Day: dRPC’s 2024 message

Delivering the dRPC’s message for this year’s event themed — Invest in Women: Accelerating Progress — the group’s coordinator, Ms Agbo, who doubles as the President of the Association of Women in Trade and Agriculture, said there is a need to address the multifaceted challenges that hinder women’s full participation in society.

She said dRPC is committed to “highlighting and advocating for solutions to women’s health issues, economic empowerment, gender-based violence, and inclusiveness in economic and political leadership and decision-making.”

Ms Agbo said despite efforts, Nigerian women still face significant challenges in accessing quality healthcare. She acknowledged that Nigeria’s current administration is working towards universal health coverage but decried the failure of the government to comply with the Abuja Declaration of 2001.

In April 2001, African Union member states met in Abuja and committed to allocating 15 per cent of their government budgets to health to improve the sector. A PREMIUM TIMES review of annual budgets shows that Nigeria has never met the quota.

The dRPC called for strategic investments in healthcare systems that are responsive to the needs of women, ensuring access to quality care and promoting women’s health rights.

“Economic empowerment is essential for achieving gender equality and advancing women’s rights,” the coordinator noted, expressing her group’s dissatisfaction over some obstacles women faced due to limited access to education, financial services, and equal employment opportunities.

“Although the government of Nigeria has increased the cumulative allocation for women’s economic empowerment programmes and initiatives by 15.9 per cent in the 2024 national budget, much must be done to ensure appropriate releases to promote equality,” she said.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, women’s labour force participation rate in Nigeria is 49.4 per cent, while men’s is 56 per cent, indicating a gender gap. Moreover, women are overrepresented in low-paying jobs and the informal sector and have limited access to credit, economic decision-making roles, and other financial services.

“A case in point is the recently constituted 13-member economic advisory committee by the presidency, where women were underrepresented. The government can do more to promote women’s economic participation, gender-responsive budgeting, and the gender disaggregation of economic data to address these issues.

“The dRPC advocates for improved continued investment in policies and programmes that support women’s entrepreneurship, provide skills training, and promote equal access to jobs and resources. Investing in women’s economic empowerment is a moral imperative and key to driving economic growth and reducing poverty.”

The group noted that safety concerns have also led many girls to drop out of school. This, the official argued, means a limited opportunity for them in the future.

Ms Agbo referenced 2023 UNICEF data, saying: “Over 50 per cent of girls in Nigeria are not attending school at the basic education level. This implies that around 7.6 million girls in Nigeria are currently out of school.

“Additionally, UNICEF’s 2024 data revealed that only 43 per cent of the Minimum Standards for Safe Schools are being met, on average, in about 6,000 assessed schools. This indicates that for the girls who do manage to attend school, there is no guarantee of safety within those schools.”

Furthermore, she explained that evidence from a study conducted by the Malala Fund in collaboration with her group revealed that gender-responsive structures and systems, including budgeting, were critical to advancing girls’ education outcomes.

“The dRPC calls for the strengthening of safe school initiatives, gender-responsive education sector planning policies that protect girls from violence in educational settings, and the promotion of a safe and supportive learning environment for all students,” she said.

“Gender-based violence (GBV) is a grave violation of human rights and a barrier to gender equality. Sadly, it is still widespread in Nigeria, and its prevalence may be higher due to underreporting and cultural acceptance of certain forms of violence and weak enforcement of laws protecting women.

“The dRPC condemns all forms of GBV and calls for robust legal frameworks to protect victims, support survivors, and prevent violence. We also urge the government to invest in comprehensive campaigns and reforms to challenge and change the cultural norms perpetuating GBV,” she added.

