The Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Babayo Akuyam, and his deputy, Ahmed Abdullahi, have resigned from their positions.

Mr Akuyam (PDP – Hardawa State Constituency), and Mr Abdullahi (PDP – Dass State Constituency) announced their resignation at the plenary on Wednesday.

The resignation is to pave the way for the return of the former Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman, and his deputy, Jamilu Dahiru, to their positions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal, Abuja, in November 2023 sacked Mr Sulaiman (PDP- Ningi Central State Constituency), and Mr Dahiru (PDP – Bauchi Central State Constituency).

The court also ordered for re-run in the 11 March 2023 general election in the constituencies.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Messrs Suleiman and Dahiru winners of the 3 Feb and 4 re-run elections in the constituencies, respectively.

The outgoing speaker, Mr Akuyam said the action was part of the agreement reached by the lawmakers to step down to enable the duo to return to their positions.

He thanked the lawmakers and legislative staff for their support and cooperation during their stewardship of the House.

Also speaking, Mr Suleiman hailed the outgoing speaker and his deputy for keeping to their words.

He also pledged to provide effective legislation for the betterment of the lives of the people.

(NAN)

