A former senator from Zamfara State, Kabiru Marafa, has demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of an Islamic scholar, Abubakar Hassan, who was allegedly murdered on Tuesday in Mada, a town in Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

The slain cleric was allegedly murdered by suspected members of the state’s Community Protection Group (CPG).

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Hasaan was picked up by the guards in the evening “for questioning” before his death was later announced.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Marafa, who represented Zamfara Central Senatorial District in the Senate between 2011 and 2019, condemned the killing of the Islamic teacher.

The former senator condoled the family members of the late cleric, the Jama’atu izalatul Bidi’a (Jibwis) National leader, Bala Lau, and its followers.

He described the gruesome murder as the peak of inhumanity against fellow human beings.

Mr Marafa urged the Zamfara State Government to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.

“I call on the Zamfara State Government to come out clean out of these atrocities that are being committed by the members of the Community Protection Guards (CPG).

“If they are not acting the script of the state government to wipe out members of the opposition party, the state government should as a matter of urgency arrest and commence an open, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led to the brutal murder of Alh Magaji Lawali and now Imam Abubakar Hassan Mada.

READ ALSO: Tension in Zamfara over killing of Islamic scholar arrested by state guards

” When the government launched the CPG, we all rallied around it, given our commitment to address the security challenges facing our state, but in recent times, it seems the security outfit was put together for a reason, other than to tackle the insecurity in our beloved state. One after the other, the guards are going after innocent citizens in the state. Their offence is that they belong to another political party. This is not acceptable” Mr Marafa said in the statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

