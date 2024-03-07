The Ekiti State Caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed sadness over the death of the Chairperson of the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotosho.

The caucus, in a statement issued by its leader, Olufemi Bamishile, on Wednesday, described the death of the politician as “a big void.”

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the death of Mr Omotosho, who died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Mr Bamishile said Mr Omotosho’s sudden demise has left a profound void in the hearts of all Ekiti members of the House of Representatives, who were all elected on the platform of the APC.

He stated that the late politician played a prominent role in the success of the APC in Ekiti State, particularly the 2022 governorship election.

“Under his stewardship, the APC in Ekiti State achieved the historic feat of succeeding itself as the ruling party in the 2022 gubernatorial election – the first time a back-to-back victory for a party in the political history of Ekiti State was recorded.

“Barrister Omotosho’s leadership acumen and visionary leadership contributed to the internal cohesion in the party, and he was a bridge builder between the younger and older generations,” he said.

Mr Bamishile said the late party chairman served in various public offices before becoming state chairman, including APC state secretary; special adviser to the governor on legal matters; special adviser to the governor on political matters; as well as a two-time Commissioner.

He added that Mr Omotosho’s loyalty, commitment, integrity, and competence were evident for many decades of an illustrious political and public service career.

“Barrister Omotosho’s inclusive leadership style ensured that every member’s voice was heard and valued. His integrity, compassion, and commitment to the ideals of our party were truly inspiring,” Mr Bamishile said.

APC mourns Omotosho

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has described Mr Omotosho’s demise as a “colossal loss” to the party.

This was contained in a statement by its spokesperson, Felix Morka, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

“Until his passing, Omotoso, an Imesi-Ekiti-born grassroots politician, was a seasoned lawyer and fine administrator who stood as a bastion of our progressive ideals. His exit is indeed a colossal loss to our great party. He will be sorely missed.

“Our solemn thoughts and prayers are with his family, the state chapter of our great party, the government and the good people of Ekiti State at this difficult time.

“We also extend our condolences to the Forum of APC State Chairmen over the demise of their colleague,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

