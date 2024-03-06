The House of Representatives has resolved to probe the death of a veterinary technologist at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Bode Olawuyi, who was fatally attacked by a lion in the school’s zoological garden.

The lower chamber reached this decision on Wednesday following a motion moved by Abimbola Ajilesoro (PDP, Osun) during the plenary session.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported the unfortunate incident where the worker was mauled by the lion during a feeding session at the zoological garden, with the animal subsequently being shot by individuals in the vicinity.

The incident occurred on 12 February 2024.

Presenting the motion, Mr Ajilesoro said the tragedy could have been averted if the deceased had access to the necessary tools to de-escalate the situation, emphasising that the worker lacked tranquillisers to subdue the animal.

“This fatal incident could have been prevented if the zoo keeper had access to tranquillisers; he could have incapacitated the lion to save his life,” he stated.

Mr Ajilesoro said the senior veterinary technologist had been responsible for the well-being of the lions in the zoo since their birth, making the incident even more distressing.

He also expressed concerns about the rising number of animal attacks on veterinary technologists at various zoos across the country, citing incidents at Agodi Garden in Ibadan, Oyo State, and Kaduna Gami Park in Kaduna State.

The lawmaker raised additional concerns about the lack of security and safety measures at some zoological sites nationwide.

Mr Ajilesoro said he was “concerned about the incessant wild animal attacks and mauling to death of zoo keepers and attendants in our zoological gardens and parks across the country, the killing of a zoo keeper by a lion at Agodi Garden in Ibadan, a zoo attendant was mauled to death by a lion at Kaduna Gami Park, and there was another incident at a zoological garden in Jos, where a lion pounced on the keeper and mauled him to death.”

He also lamented the inadequate hazard allowance for workers in these roles who put their lives at risk in service to their country.

Consequently, the House mandated the House Committees on Safety Standards and University Education to investigate the incident and address the challenges facing the zoological department of the institution to prevent future occurrences.

The committees are to invite the Management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) during the investigation.

Additionally, the lawmakers urged the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to conduct sensitisation and awareness campaigns on the importance for public or private entities, academic or commercial, keeping wild animals anywhere in the country to observe safety precautions and security measures.

The committees are to submit a report to the House in four weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

