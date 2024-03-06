Three people have been remanded at the Agodi correctional centre by a Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, for their alleged involvement in the explosion, which rocked the Bodija area of Ibadan on 16 January.

The defendants are Ramatu Camara, 47; Ganiu Malik, 20; and Abubakar Samasa, 64.

Justice E.U. Akpan ordered their remand, on Wednesday, after they pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge levelled against them.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Michael Ojeah, charged the defendants with offences bordering on conspiracy, use of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, stockpiling of radioactive materials, and dispersal of biological weapons.

He said the trio, and others at large, committed the offence at about 7.30 p.m. on 16 January at Aderinol street, off Dejo Oyelese Street, Adeyi Avenue, Old Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Mr Ojeah said the defendants stored radioactive materials inside a building, which exploded and led to the deaths of a 65-year-old woman, Bolanle Badmus and 13 others.

The offence, according to him, contravened sections 26, 42 (A) and (B), 43(1) (A), and (2) (C) 1 (A) 58 (1) (A) of the Terrorism, Prohibition, and Prevention Act 2022.

However, the defence counsel, Adeola Adebayo, prayed to the court for a short adjournment to file some applications.

The case has been adjourned till 11 April for a hearing on the bail applications of the defendants.

Recall that the Ibadan explosion led to the death of five people, leaving 77 others injured, 55 houses damaged and other properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

The Oyo State Government had also earlier disclosed that it identified three persons of interest in connection with the incident.

