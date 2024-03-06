The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted an operational licence to Lighthouse University in Edo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lighthouse University, a privately-owned institution, is located in Evbuobanosa Community, along Benin–Agbor Expressway, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

NAN reports that the NUC issued the operational certificate after the university met all the requirements necessary for the approval.

The issuance of the operational certificate is contained in serial number 149, dated 22 February.

It reads: “Upon fulfilment of all requirements laid down in education (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) Act, Cap. E3 Laws of Federal of Nigeria 2004, the federal government has approved the establishment of Lighthouse University, Evbuobanosa, Edo State.

“And it is hereby registered and permitted to operate as a private university in Nigeria.”

NUC approved three faculties, eight departments and 15 programmes for Lighthouse University.

The eight departments are: Mass Communication, Political Science, Management Sciences, Sociology, Biological Sciences, Computer Sciences, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Computer Engineering.

Lighthouse University is founded by the Gospel Light International Ministries (GLIM) while Felix Omobude, a reverend, who is the immediate-past national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), is the president and founder of GLIM.

Confirming receipt of the certificate to journalists on Wednesday in Benin, the Edo State capital, Mr Omobude said: “I give all the glory to the Almighty God for this rare privilege to be used by Him for this very noble task.

“I also express my profound gratitude to all those that have stood by me these many years to ensure the actualisation of this vision.

“The Lighthouse University will be providing quality education to prospective students and will ensure the production of globally competitive graduates grounded in entrepreneurship and innovation.

“It is my expectation that the Lighthouse University will be home where great scholars are born and world changers are created and empowered.

“I also expect that life changing Innovations will begin to emerge from LightHouse University in the foreseeable future.

“I, therefore, invite all well-meaning individuals, groups, institutions and the three tiers of government to partner with the Lighthouse University which I believe will bring about a positive and permanent transformation to the world.”

According to him, the vision of Lighthouse University, Evbuobanosa, is to be a hands-on institution providing technological and management solutions as well as a lighthouse of moral and spiritual development.

He said: “The philosophy of Lighthouse University is centred on the growth and development of entrepreneurial spirit in the students with a view to becoming self-reliant so that they can contribute to the development of the society.

“Its mission statement is to train men and women to be self-reliant and develop in them the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

