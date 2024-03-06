Eighteen people were wounded in an explosion that rocked a Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHPP) in the city of Shagonar of Russia’s Tuva Republic on Wednesday, local authorities said.

“At present, 18 people have been hospitalised.

“Out of these, six are in critical condition. All the injured are being transported to Kyzyl hospitals,’’ Vladislav Khovalyg said.

Mr Khovalygis, the head of the Tuva Republic, said the CHPP had 21 people working at the time of the explosion.

Search operations were underway to locate the remaining three individuals.

The explosion was confined to the fuel supply point with a belt container in the boiler room building.

The TASS report quoted the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations as saying that the boilers remained intact, and the fire was contained within 50 square meters. (Xinhua/NAN)

