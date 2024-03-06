A Kano State High Court, on Wednesday, ordered that Hafsat Suraj, 24, should be referred to the state psychiatric hospital for mental evaluation.

The defendant, who lives in Unguwa Uku Quarters Kano, is facing a one-count charge of culpable homicide.

Justice Zuwaira Yusuf ordered that the defendant be referred to the state psychiatric hospital for treatment and evaluation.

“After which I will compare with the defendant’s medical certificate from Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital dated Feb.26, to enable the court to look at the report to exercise fair justice.”

He also ordered that the defendant be kept in the custody of Kurmawa Correctional Centre in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the court, on 8 February, ordered that a medical doctor should mentally evaluate Ms Suraj at Kurmawa Correctional Center after she remained mute.

The prosecution counsel, Halima Yahuza, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on 21 December 2023 at Unguwa Uku Quarters Kano.

She alleged that Ms Suraj, on the same date, stabbed her domestic staffer, Nafiu Hafizu, 38, on his chest and other parts of his body, which led to his death.

The offence contravenes the provisions of section 221 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the State High Court refused to grant bail to Ms Suraj’s husband, Dayyabu Abdullahi, Adamu Muhammad and Nasidi Muhammad, for concealment of fact over the alleged murder of Nafiu.

Justice Zuwaira, in a ruling, held that the offence is serious, and the defendants cannot be granted bail except in exceptional circumstances.

“Due to no circumstances stated in the bail application, I now refuse the bail application.”

She, therefore, ordered an accelerated hearing and adjourned the matter until 26 March for further mention.

The three defendants were alleged to have given false information to screen Ms Suraj from legal punishment for the alleged murder of Nafiu.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the defence counsels, Sani Ammani, Haruna Magashi and Rabiu Abdullahi, urged the court to adjourn the matter for not more than 14 days for hearing or day-to-day hearing under section 390(3)(4) of ACJL 2019 Kano State. (NAN)

