President Bola Tinubu congratulates Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), on the award of the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership.
Mr Adesina joins the pantheon of other previous winners of the award such as Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka; former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, and lawyer-educationist, Afe Babalola.
President Tinubu commends the AfDB President for his visionary and noble endeavour to transform agriculture in Africa and ensure food security on the continent, recalling the growth enhancement schemes revolutionizing Nigeria’s agriculture value chains he introduced as the then Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The President acknowledges Mr Adesina’s unblemished records, tried and tested integrity, as well as his immense leadership and development strides, particularly in agriculture, efforts of which have earned him numerous honours and recognition globally, including the World Food Prize in 2017.
President Tinubu wishes the AfDB President more success at AfDB and strength in his service to Africa and to humanity at large.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999