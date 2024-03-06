Some communities in Enugu State have expressed concern over the contamination of their sources of drinking water and livelihood by the activities of coal miners.

They also expressed displeasure over the frequent violation of environmental safety and disregard for their health by coal miners operating in the areas.

The traditional rulers and presidents-generals of these communities made this known at a media briefing, on Tuesday, in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communities include Ezimo in Udenu Local Government Area, Akwuke in Enugu South, Nsude in Udi, Awha Imezi in Ezeagu and others.

George Onoh, the traditional ruler of the Nsude Autonomous Community in Udi Local Government Area, appealed to the state government to intervene by ensuring that companies engaged in mining obtained mining consents.

Mr Onoh, who spoke on behalf of the affected communities, urged the government to ensure that miners conformed to global best practices to save them from pollution and other health hazards.

He called for the withdrawal of consents to mining companies which fail to adhere to best global practices as their activities destroy vegetation and farmlands through environmental degradation.

“Following a series of deliberations, we have unanimously agreed that we need to review the mining consent obtained by mining companies from our communities that have not lived up to expectations.

“Some of them were fraught with illegalities. This is in addition to brazen disregard for the environmental safety of our people whose sources of water and farming have been polluted from the source,” he said.

He urged individuals and organisations interested in mining to reach out to the government through the Secretary of the State Government to verify that they had the consent of communities.

“They should comply with ethical, environmental and professional measures that guarantee the safety of their host communities subject to the Federal Government cadastre certificates,” he said.

(NAN)

