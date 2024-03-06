Idorenyin Umana, a former media officer in the 2023 governorship campaign council of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Umana and other former members of the YPP were received at the Government House in Uyo by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

An aide of the governor, Aniekeme Finbarr, posted pictures of the reception on Facebook.

Their defection came less than two months after the YPP governorship candidate, Bassey Albert, led other YPP leaders in the state to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

‘Why I didn’t follow Albert to APC’

Mr Umana, a media influencer and grassroots politician, has been Mr Albert’s ally for over a decade.

Before contesting the 2023 governorship election, Mr Albert served as a commissioner for finance before he was elected senator in 2015, where he served for two terms.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Mr Umana explained why he did not defect to the APC with Mr Albert.

He said he has always been a member of the PDP since 1998 and that he defected to YPP with Mr Albert because the PDP refused to offer him (Mr Albert) the party governorship ticket in 2023.

“We told him to defect to the YPP because we wanted him to realise the dream of becoming a governor. I saw qualities of a leader that would have made him a credible governor if he had won.

“I stood by him during the election despite being enticed with money to leave him, but I said no. My life was at stake because even the government started pursuing me.

“For those who are close to me, I have been saying that after the Supreme Court judgement, I will decide on my own where to go.

“He has gone to APC, but I told him I will take my time before making any political decision. I did not want to go to where I will not be known,” Mr Umana said.

Speaking further, Mr Umana said his return to PDP will not affect his relationship with Mr Albert, adding that they only have different political ideologies since they now belong to different political parties.

Mr Umana, as of 6 March, still has a photo of Mr Albert as the cover photo on his Facebook page.

Mr Albert was originally a PDP member before defecting to YPP when it became glaring that he was not going to get the party ticket for the 2023 governorship election.

He came second in the election, losing to Mr Eno, who was the PDP candidate.

He defected to APC after losing the legal battle to invalidate Mr Eno’s victory at the Supreme Court.

