Bamidele Akingboye, one of the aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2024 Ondo governorship poll, has tasked the leadership of the party to zone its ticket to Ondo South.

The most popular sentiment in the state is for all the political parties to pick their governorship candidates from Ondo South.

Mr Akingboye stated this when he spoke with journalists in Abuja after the PDP National Working Committee met with stakeholders of the party from Ondo State.

“ The issues with party leadership have been resolved, and we are ready to return home.

“I am from the southern senatorial district of Ondo State, precisely Okiti Pupa, the town that has consistently delivered PDP victories since ’99, and we will continue to do so in the next election.

“I fully support the zoning of the ticket to Ondo South senatorial district as the sure path for PDP’s success.

“ I have been contesting for the PDP’s ticket for 25 years, and now that it’s our turn, I am confident I will win,” he said.

Mr Akingboye added: “I have the capacity, knowledge, and skills required to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As an entrepreneur for 40 years, I understand that governance is about business and creating employment and wealth, which I’ve successfully done globally.”

Mr Akingboye promised to give the people of the state the best if given the mandate.

Another aspirant, Olusola Ebiseni, a former commissioner in the state, expressed optimism that the stakeholders would reach an agreement on the zoning formula for the election.

“We have had a series of meetings in Ondo and all the issues raised and there appears to be some level of understanding, I will not say agreement yet, but some level of understanding

“I can say, particularly with respect to the issue of zoning appears to have been achieved, that the governorship candidate of the PDP would come from the south central district of the state.

“If you look at all the other political parties, everyone that is contesting is from the South senatorial district.

“So, there appears to be state consensus, the consensus of the people of Ondo State that the next governor of Ondo should come from the South senatorial district,” he said.

Mr Ebiseni, who is seeking the party’s ticket for the third time, said that PDP would get it right if he emerged as its candidate for the state election.

“ I have been chairman local government by election, three times commissioner to different governments in the state.

“I was a delegate of the federal government to the 2014 National Conference and so many of the political profiles that the name has become a household name in Ondo State.

“The party will actuate it right to ensure that I emerge as a candidate of the party,’’ he said.

The PDP has fixed April for the conduct of its governorship primary election in the state ahead of the 16 November gubernatorial election in the state.

Besides Messrs Akingboye and Ebiseni, other aspirants who have declared their interest to run on the platform of the PDP include Agboola Ajayi, a former deputy governor of the state; Abayomi Sheba, former acting national chairman of the Federal Character Commission and a host of others.

The ruling party in the state, APC, has also fixed April to conduct its primaries to pick the flag bearer of the party ahead of the November election.

The incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has declared his interest to seek the ticket of the party. He became the substantive governor of the state in December last year following the death of then-governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in a German hospital.

Aside from Governor Aiyedatiwa, other aspirants in the APC fold include Jimoh Ibrahim, senator representing Ondo South, Wale Akinterinwa, immediate past commissioner for finance, Paul Akintelure, a former deputy governorship candidate, Olamide Ohunyeye, a retired brigadier general, Olusola Oke, a former governorship candidate and a host of others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

