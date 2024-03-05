Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a leading voice in the quest for political emancipation and good governance.

Mr Abiodun stated this on Tuesday at a lecture to mark the 87th birthday of Mr Obasanjo, titled, ‘Quality Leadership and Inclusive Democracy as Catalysts for Development in a Strife-ridden World’ at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

He acknowledged Mr Obasanjo for being deeply connected to his roots, and praised him for being a respected democratic leader globally.

“Baba has become a world-respected democratic leader, a detribalised Nigerian, and a Pan-African whose passion and vision is for Africa that is being led by quality leadership for the desired economic development.

“Baba is deeply connected to his roots. Baba’s passion for his culture and tradition is unparalleled. Baba remains the leading voice in his quest for political emancipation, good governance, anti-corruption and social justice,” he said.

The governor commended the former president for being far-sighted with a knack for nurturing leaders.

Meanwhile, in his welcome address, the chairman of the lecture and former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, noted that access to justice, quality of elections, and tribalism are some of the factors working against quality leadership in Africa.

Mr Jonathan said that there was a need to look at the issues of winner-takes-it-all in politics, noting that when a president is elected, he isn’t just the president of his party alone, but a president of all.

He added that whenever a serving president brings a member of the opposition on board his team, it tends to bring quality and inclusiveness into governance.

In his remarks, a former President of Slovenia and the Chairman of Club De Madrid, Danilo Turk, said the club is currently involved in establishing a body that will look at fighting corruption around the world.

He said that the club will not get tired in its quest to ensure that democracy succeeds around the world. He also noted the need to always give the people a choice, stressing that democracy should be beyond the elite in any country.

Meanwhile, former President Obasanjo has stressed the need for good leadership if Africa is to go far.

He spoke on Monday in Abeokuta during the public presentation of his new book, ‘The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical,’ at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), as part of the activities marking his 87th birthday.

In a statement on Tuesday by Kehinde Akinyemi, his special assistant on media, Mr Obasanjo stressed the importance of good leadership, noting that without it, “Africa can’t go fast and move far together.”

Former president of Ghana and special guest of honour at the event, John Mahama, said African leaders should lead with wisdom.

Mr Mahama added that they must seek divine guidance and inculcate values that are worthy of emulation.

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto diocese, Hassan Kukah, who reviewed the 13-chapter book, said leaders have to be obedient as well as instil values in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Kukah noted that the publication spoke on how Christians could make an impact in politics, adding that leadership as described in the book is for service.

He said Nigerian leaders must cooperate with the grace of God, noting that Christians who are in politics must infuse values that would be evident for all to see.

He also noted that the social conditions of Nigeria have continued to slow down the pace of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

