As the 13th African Games in Ghana approach, PREMIUM TIMES presents the official list of Nigerian athletes and officials accredited to represent the nation.

Just as the recent African Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire was dubbed “AFCON 2023” despite being played in 2024 due to scheduling adjustments, the African Games will similarly be known as “Accra 2023” even though it occurs in 2024.

Delays in completing necessary facilities necessitated this postponement.

According to the list provided by Tony Nezianya, Public Relations Officer for the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), 358 athletes will represent Nigeria in 25 different sports.

These competitions will be held across various venues in Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast.

READ ALSO:Nigerian wrestlers ready to rumble at African Games

The African Games will last through 8-23 March.

Here is the full list

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

