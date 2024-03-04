Nigerian Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has made a bold return to social media, breaking his silence after a three-week hiatus caused by a barrage of cyberbullying following the AFCON 2023 final.

Discontented Nigerians targeted Iwobi, expressing dissatisfaction with his performance in the tournament’s decisive match, which was held on 11 February 2024.

Following Nigeria’s 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast, shattering their hopes of clinching the title, Iwobi faced severe criticism from fans and football enthusiasts who believed his on-field display fell below expectations, contributing to the team’s loss.

Some fans blamed the Super Eagle’s star player’s poor performances on his social activities, which he posted on his Instagram page.

The fans complained that Iwobi, 27, was busy clubbing and engaging in several fun activities while the tournament lasted, as suggested in his now-deleted Instagram posts.

To shield himself from online abuse, the Fulham midfielder deleted all visual content from his Instagram account on 12 February 2024.

Despite the adversity, he found support from his teammates, the Nigeria Football Federation, and the Sports Ministry.

Football legend Jay-Jay Okocha, Iwobi’s maternal uncle, also stepped forward to defend the midfielder, condemning those who targeted the British-born player.

However, the connection between Okocha and Iwobi extends beyond the football pitch, as the former’s influence played a pivotal role in Iwobi’s career.

The comeback

Now making a comeback on social media, Iwobi has shared a video on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into his recent activities.

The video includes a teaser of an unreleased rap song, suggesting that Iwobi, who started his career at Arsenal, channelled his emotions and response to the criticism through his music.

The track will be released on the aegis of Project 17, a media enterprise he set up in 2021 to take control of his narrative and build a personal brand that transcends football.

In his latest track, Iwobi narrated his journey through career and life,

Parts of the lyrics read, “Never fall I make It, now when I step in they all recognising my face; invitation, I have been going different places, running on my own, I have pinned down other races. Expressive on my socials, I couldn’t give a damn if they treat me like a disposal. Setbacks in the past, there is so much I could show you. Everything was worth it; now look at me. I am global.”

The post garnered supportive comments from teammates such as William Troost-Ekong, Frank Onyeka, and Kenneth Omeruo.

