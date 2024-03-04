The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday, announced the establishment a Civil Service Commission for the territory.

Mr Wike, who stated this during a meeting with the Directors of the FCTA and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) on Monday, said the commission would appoint nine permanent secretaries to oversee the secretariats.

The secretariats are Agriculture and Rural Development, Transport and Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership.

The others are Education, Social Development, Legal Services, Area Council, Health and Environment, and Women Affairs.

The minister said the development was in line with provisions of the FCT Civil Service Commission Act, 2018, which President Bola Tinubu had approved its implementation.

He said senior directors in the FCTA would be appointed as permanent secretaries for the secretariats.

He also said the commission will manage the employment, training, and discipline of FCT Civil Servants, adding that this mirrors similar structures in state administration across the country.

He stated that the mandate of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu is to do things right, and that was why the president took the step to implement the 2018 law establishing the Civil Service of the FCT.

“By the grace of God, we will have a head of service. We will have permanent secretaries that will head the various secretariats, just like what is obtainable in the states,” he said.

Mr Wike recounted the opposition faced during the policy implementation and emphasised President Tinubu’s stance on the establishment of the commission.

He further underscored the importance of geographical representation, saying the six geopolitical zones in the country must be represented in the appointments in line with the Federal Character Principle.

Mr Wike cautioned against any act of sabotage within the FCT Administration and stressed the need for full support from directors to achieve the president’s mandate.

“I worry that Mr President cannot be doing this and some of us are sabotaging the efforts of the Administration. If what you have been looking for, for years, somebody comes on board to say this thing has been difficult, any obstacle, I’m going to remove it. This thing must be implemented, it requires that you too on your part must do everything necessary for the person to succeed and it takes commitment, it takes hard work.

“We are doing the best we can to change the face of the city. You too have to help us. I feel that I should let you know this so that you won’t say you were not warned. We are fully aware and you know, anything that I want to do, let heaven come down, I will do it,” he said.

