The Adamawa Government has confirmed one positive out of the five suspected cases of Lassa fever recorded in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Felix Tangwami, said this at a news conference in Yola on Monday.

He said the index cases were admitted on 22 February at Modibbo Adama University Teaching University Teaching Hospital (MAUTH), Yola.

He added that samples of the contact persons were collected on 23 February and sent for testing at the National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Abuja, on 24 February.

“The good news is that four results came back negative, while one was positive.

“The two patients from NYSC Camp Damare are still receiving treatment in MAUTH, Yola, and their prognosis is not too bad.

“We have also asked that the sample of the index patient be retaken and investigated for further verification.

“I call on the public to remain calm, follow health workers’ instructions and advice whenever they come around for sensitisations.

“I also want to urge the public to promptly report any symptoms similar to that of Lassa Fever to the nearest health facility.”

The commissioner appreciated the contact persons for cooperating with health workers to have their samples taken and isolated, saying they

should be emulated to save the larger population.

Mr Tangwami further called on the public to avoid close contact, overcrowded places, and excessive exposure to the sun, while maintaining good

personal hygiene always.

(NAN)

