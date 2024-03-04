The Kogi State Police Command on Sunday announced 17 Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres for the 2022 Nigeria Police Force Recruitment in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Williams Ovye-Aya, a suprintendent of police, who said this in a statement issued in Lokoja, the state capital, said that the recruitment scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, was only for police constables.

Mr Ovye-Aya said that the 17 centres were released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

“All applicants who are invited for the CBT are advised to visit the portal to print their invitation slips and come along with it to the centres.

“Any applicant that doesn’t have the invitation slip will not be allowed into the CBT centre, ” he warned.

According to him, the recruitment is absolutely free and warns applicants to be wary of job scammers, who may want to defraud them.

He further advised the applicants to shun any form of examination malpractices or any other act contrary to the rules for the examination.

“This is key because any body caught will be prosecuted accordingly.” (NAN)

