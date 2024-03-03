The price of cassava flakes, popularly known as garri, and rice have recorded more than 50 per cent increase in Enugu metropolis, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The NAN correspondent, who conducted a market survey on Sunday in Enugu, observed that prices of foodstuffs such as garri and rice have increased by 50 per cent in the metropolis.

The survey showed that a cup of garri, which was N120 in January, now goes for N150 while a 5-litre paint container is sold for between N2,200 and N2,700.

Similarly, the current price of a bag of garri is N29,000 as against N18,500 sold in January.

At the Garki Market, Enugu, the price of a 50-kilogramme bag of foreign rice has increased from between N55,000 and N60,000 to between N78,000 and N80,000, depending on the brand.

Bridget Ugwu, a garri seller at New Market, said that the only way to reduce the high cost of garri would be by securing farmlands and stopping exportation of the produce to other countries.

Mrs Ugwu said exportation of the commodity had affected the availability of the produce in the country.

A rice seller, Ochuba Ozor, at Mayor Market, said that the high cost of rice in the country would persist if the government did not do something urgently to address food insecurity.

Mr Ozor said that the traffic of buyers of foodstuffs in his shop had reduced since prices increased.

A buyer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, attributed the high cost of living in the country to subsidy removal from petroleum products.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

